UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End Week With Loss

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong stocks end week with loss

Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a low note Friday, surrendering the previous day's gains as US political turmoil weighed on sentiment

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a low note Friday, surrendering the previous day's gains as US political turmoil weighed on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 87.12 points, or 0.

33 percent, to 25,954.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.11 percent, or 3.08 points, to 2,932.17 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.91 percent, or 14.54 points, to end at 1,612.26.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Special Congressional Recognition of President Mas ..

13 minutes ago

Masood Khan appeals to US people to save Kashmiris ..

16 minutes ago

Between 2010 and 2017, 20% rise in proportion of P ..

25 minutes ago

Over half of Europe's endemic trees risk extinctio ..

31 minutes ago

Man arrested over corruption in Faisalabad

31 minutes ago

Anti-dengue walk held in Faisalabad

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.