Hong Kong stocks end week with loss

Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a low note Friday, surrendering the previous day's gains as US political turmoil weighed on sentiment

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a low note Friday, surrendering the previous day's gains as US political turmoil weighed on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 87.12 points, or 0.

33 percent, to 25,954.81.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.11 percent, or 3.08 points, to 2,932.17 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.91 percent, or 14.54 points, to end at 1,612.26.