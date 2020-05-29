UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End Week With More Losses

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:23 PM

Hong Kong stocks end week with more losses

Hong Kong stocks finished with more losses Friday as traders nervously await Donald Trump's news conference, in which he will set out the US response to China's plans to impose a security law on the financial hub

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with more losses Friday as traders nervously await Donald Trump's news conference, in which he will set out the US response to China's plans to impose a security law on the financial hub.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.74 percent, or 171.29 points, to 22,961.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.22 percent, or 6.13 points, to 2,852.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 0.95 percent, or 16.81 points, to 1,786.51.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Trump Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Hub Stocks

Recent Stories

Family visits grave of Burhan Koka after a month i ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopian forces 'execute dozens' in anti-rebel ca ..

39 seconds ago

Ogra recommends further cut in POL prices

9 minutes ago

Tokyo City Government Plans Further COVID-19 Lockd ..

11 minutes ago

Beijing Slams US-UK-Australia-Canada Declaration U ..

11 minutes ago

Sweden opens up for sport

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.