Hong Kong stocks end week with more losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with more losses Friday as traders nervously await Donald Trump's news conference, in which he will set out the US response to China's plans to impose a security law on the financial hub.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.74 percent, or 171.29 points, to 22,961.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.22 percent, or 6.13 points, to 2,852.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 0.95 percent, or 16.81 points, to 1,786.51.