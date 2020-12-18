Hong Kong Stocks End With A Loss
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:51 PM
Hong Kong stocks closed with a loss Friday as profit-takers moved in following recent gains, while traders are keeping tabs on progress in US stimulus talk
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed with a loss Friday as profit-takers moved in following recent gains, while traders are keeping tabs on progress in US stimulus talks.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.
67 percent, or 179.78 points, to 26,498.60.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.29 percent, or 9.98 points, to 3,394.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.30 percent, or 6.91 points, to 2,262.57.
dan/axn