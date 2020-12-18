Hong Kong stocks end with a loss

Hong Kong stocks closed with a loss Friday as profit-takers moved in following recent gains, while traders are keeping tabs on progress in US stimulus talk

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

67 percent, or 179.78 points, to 26,498.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.29 percent, or 9.98 points, to 3,394.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.30 percent, or 6.91 points, to 2,262.57.

