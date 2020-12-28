UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With A Loss

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:13 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with a loss

Hong Kong stocks closed in the red Monday as positivity over a massive US Covid-19 relief bill was dampened by concern over a new coronavirus strain

Hong Kong stocks closed in the red Monday as positivity over a massive US Covid-19 relief bill was dampened by concern over a new coronavirus strain.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.27 percent, or 71.

93 points, to 26,314.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.02 percent, or 0.72 points, to 3,397.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.19 percent, or 27.04 points, to 14,044.10.

