Hong Kong stocks end with a loss

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed in the red Monday as positivity over a massive US Covid-19 relief bill was dampened by concern over a new coronavirus strain.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.27 percent, or 71.

93 points, to 26,314.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.02 percent, or 0.72 points, to 3,397.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.19 percent, or 27.04 points, to 14,044.10.