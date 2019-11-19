UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Another Strong Rally

Tue 19th November 2019

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks enjoyed another big rally Tuesday as investors remain confident of a China-US trade deal, while the protests that hammered the city last week show signs of subsiding.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.

55 percent, or 412.71 points, to 27,093.80, having jumped 1.35 percent on Monday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.85 percent, or 24.79 points, to 2,933.99 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.83 percent, or 29.61 points, to 1,646.80.

