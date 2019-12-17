Hong Kong stocks end with big gains

Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China finished more than one percent higher Tuesday following another record-breaking lead from Wall Street fuelled by the China-US trade deal

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China finished more than one percent higher Tuesday following another record-breaking lead from Wall Street fuelled by the China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.

22 percent, or 335.62 points, to 27,843.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.27 percent, or 38.03 points, to 3,022.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.33 percent, or 22.37 points, to 1,708.78.