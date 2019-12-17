UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End With Big Gains

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:51 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with big gains

Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China finished more than one percent higher Tuesday following another record-breaking lead from Wall Street fuelled by the China-US trade deal

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China finished more than one percent higher Tuesday following another record-breaking lead from Wall Street fuelled by the China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.

22 percent, or 335.62 points, to 27,843.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.27 percent, or 38.03 points, to 3,022.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.33 percent, or 22.37 points, to 1,708.78.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From

Recent Stories

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation will ..

42 seconds ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung's 15-bln-USD chip project in China to begi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. taking exigent steps for improving agricultu ..

7 minutes ago

Seoul appoints 'Mr Smile' as prime minister

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.