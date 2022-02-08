UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks End With Big Losses 8th Feb, 2022

February 08, 2022

Hong Kong stocks end with big losses 8th Feb, 2022

Chinese stocks finished sharply lower Tuesday after recent gains, with tech firms leading the losses, while traders were awaiting the release of US inflation data later in the week

Hong Kong, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks finished sharply lower Tuesday after recent gains, with tech firms leading the losses, while traders were awaiting the release of US inflation data later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.02 percent, or 250.06 points, to 24,329.49.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.67 percent, or 23.05 points, to 3,452.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.24 percent, or 5.48 points, to 2,280.51.

