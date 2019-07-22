UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Deep Losses 22 July 2019

Mon 22nd July 2019

Hong Kong shares sank on Monday following recent gains as hopes faded for a big cut in Federal Reserve interest rates

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares sank on Monday following recent gains as hopes faded for a big cut in Federal Reserve interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.37 percent, or 394.14 points to 28,371.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.27 percent, or 37.23 points, to 2,886.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 1.78 percent, or 27.84 points, down at 1,532.43.

