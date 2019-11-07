Hong Kong stocks end with fresh gains

Hong Kong stocks ended sharply higher Thursday thanks to a late rally on fresh optimism over the China-US trade talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended sharply higher Thursday thanks to a late rally on fresh optimism over the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.57 percent, or 158.59 points, to 27,847.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.12 points to 2,978.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.64 percent, or 10.54 points, to 1,651.77.