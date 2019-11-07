UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End With Fresh Gains

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:27 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with fresh gains

Hong Kong stocks ended sharply higher Thursday thanks to a late rally on fresh optimism over the China-US trade talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended sharply higher Thursday thanks to a late rally on fresh optimism over the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.57 percent, or 158.59 points, to 27,847.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.12 points to 2,978.71 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.64 percent, or 10.54 points, to 1,651.77.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

European stock markets climb in early deals

9 minutes ago

Russian AI Technology Developers to Form Alliance ..

9 minutes ago

Mauritians vote in first ballot since premier succ ..

4 minutes ago

6 arrested, 1100 grams hashish, weapons seized in ..

4 minutes ago

Public hearings in Trump impeachment probe start n ..

4 minutes ago

Shah to feature in Osaka Grand Slam to amass more ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.