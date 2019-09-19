UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Fresh Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:17 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell for a fourth day in a row Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but investors were left guessing about the possibility of more reductions this year.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.07 percent, or 285.17 points, to 26,468.95.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.46 percent, or 13.62 points, to 2,999.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.03 percent, or 17.02 points, to 1,672.63.

