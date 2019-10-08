Hong Kong stocks end with gains 08 October 2019

Hong Kong stocks returned from a long weekend break with gains on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the resumption of China-US trade talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks returned from a long weekend break with gains on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the resumption of China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.28 percent, or 72.

37 points, to 25,893.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.29 percent, or 8.38 points, to 2,913.57 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.22 percent, or 3.43 points, to 1,598.64.