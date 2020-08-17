Hong Kong stocks end with gains

Hong Kong stocks finished Monday on a positive note, with investors keeping tabs on China-US relations and US stimulus talks, while equities on the mainland were boosted by the central bank's huge cash injection into financial markets

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):Hong Kong stocks finished Monday on a positive note, with investors keeping tabs on China-US relations and US stimulus talks, while equities on the mainland were boosted by the central bank's huge cash injection into financial markets.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.65 percent, or 164.33 points, to 25,347.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.34 percent, or 78.70 points, to 3,438.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 1.92 percent, or 43.16 points, to 2,287.34.