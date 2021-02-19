Hong Kong stocks end with gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished on a slightly positive note Friday, reversing a morning plunge, but investors remain on guard about the potential for rapid economic recovery to fuel inflation and lead central bankers to raise interest rates earlier than expected.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.16 percent, or 49.46 points, to 30,644.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.57 percent, or 20.81 points, to 3,696.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.75 percent, or 18.27 points, to 2,468.66.

dan/axn