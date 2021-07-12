UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:41 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday on a positive note, in line with a rally across Asia following a record performance on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.62 percent, or 170.70 points, to 27,515.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.67 percent, or 23.75 points, to 3,547.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.98 percent, or 48.30 points, to 2,485.15.

