Hong Kong Stocks End With Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 01:36 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday with gains, paring some of the big losses suffered over the previous three days, though investors remain on edge awaiting developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 percent, or 140.28 points, to 23,660.28.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.93 percent, or 32.00 points to 3,489.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.75 percent, or 40.28 points, to 2,337.58.

More Stories From Business

