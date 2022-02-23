Hong Kong stocks end with gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday with gains, paring some of the big losses suffered over the previous three days, though investors remain on edge awaiting developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday with gains, paring some of the big losses suffered over the previous three days, though investors remain on edge awaiting developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 percent, or 140.28 points, to 23,660.28.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.93 percent, or 32.00 points to 3,489.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.75 percent, or 40.28 points, to 2,337.58.