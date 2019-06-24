UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Gains 24 June 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:45 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with gains 24 June 2019

Hong Kong shares started the week with small gains Monday, brushing off worries about the brewing US-Iran crisis to focus on upcoming talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

Hong Kong shares started the week with small gains Monday, brushing off worries about the brewing US-Iran crisis to focus on upcoming talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

14 percent, or 39.29 points, to 28,513.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.21 percent, or 6.17 points, to 3,008.15 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.09 percent, or 1.35 points, to 1,576.09.

