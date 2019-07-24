UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Gains

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:53 PM

Hong Kong shares closed in positive territory Wednesday on renewed optimism for a breakthrough in China-US trade talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares closed in positive territory Wednesday on renewed optimism for a breakthrough in China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.20 percent, or 57.56 points, to 28,524.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.80 percent, or 23.34 points, to 2,923.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.11 percent, or 17.10 points, to 1,562.97.

