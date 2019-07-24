Hong Kong stocks end with gains

Hong Kong shares closed in positive territory Wednesday on renewed optimism for a breakthrough in China-US trade talks

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.20 percent, or 57.56 points, to 28,524.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.80 percent, or 23.34 points, to 2,923.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.11 percent, or 17.10 points, to 1,562.97.