UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End With Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:01 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with gains

Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous two days' losses as Middle East concerns ease, while investors turn their focus back to the global economy

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous two days' losses as middle East concerns ease, while investors turn their focus back to the global economy.

The Hang Seng index added 0.34 percent, or 95.87 points, to 28,322.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.69 percent, or 21.39 points, to 3,104.80 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.31 percent, or 23.17 points, to 1,791.85.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Middle East Stocks

Recent Stories

Air Chief congratulates Hamza Khan

4 minutes ago

Investors sue Daimler for $1 bn in German court ov ..

8 seconds ago

Austria's Kurz returns as world's youngest chancel ..

11 seconds ago

Eurozone inflation rises to 1.3% in December

4 minutes ago

Haris Rauf—ready for Big Bash League

14 minutes ago

Tractor industry gives SOS call to the government

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.