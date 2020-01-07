Hong Kong stocks end with gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous two days' losses as Middle East concerns ease, while investors turn their focus back to the global economy

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous two days' losses as middle East concerns ease, while investors turn their focus back to the global economy.

The Hang Seng index added 0.34 percent, or 95.87 points, to 28,322.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.69 percent, or 21.39 points, to 3,104.80 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.31 percent, or 23.17 points, to 1,791.85.