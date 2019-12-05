Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday as trade hopes returned following a report saying US and Chinese officials were closing in on a mini deal.

The Hang Seng index added 0.59 percent, or 154.

48 points, to 26,217.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.74 percent, or 21.35 points, to 2,899.47 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rallied 1.15 percent, or 18.45 points, to 1,626.97.