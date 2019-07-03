UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Losses 03 July 2019

Wed 03rd July 2019

Hong Kong stocks end with losses 03 July 2019

Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday as investors cashed out after the previous day's rally, with energy firms taking a hit following a plunge in oil prices

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday as investors cashed out after the previous day's rally, with energy firms taking a hit following a plunge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

07 percent, or 20.42 points, to 28,855.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.94 percent, or 28.68 points, to 3,015.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.18 percent, or 19.10 points, to 1,600.02.

