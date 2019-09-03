Hong Kong stocks end with losses 03 September 2019

Hong Kong shares dropped Tuesday as investors fret over the lack of movement in China-US trade talks, with the two sides still unable to agree a schedule for a planned meeting this month

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Hong Kong shares dropped Tuesday as investors fret over the lack of movement in China-US trade talks, with the two sides still unable to agree a schedule for a planned meeting this month.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

39 percent, or 98.70 points, to 25,527.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 percent, or 6.04 points, to 2,930.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.66 percent, or 10.64 points, to 1,625.56.