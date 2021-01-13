UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Losses

Hong Kong stocks finished slightly lower on Wednesday as profit-takers moved in following a recent rally, while US stimulus hopes were offset by virus concerns

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.

15 percent, or 41.15 points, to 28,235.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.27 percent, or 9.69 points, to 3,598.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.08 percent, or 26.23 points, to 2,393.74.

