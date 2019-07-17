UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Losses 17 July 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with losses 17 July 2019

Hong Kong stocks retreated on Wednesday, hit by concerns about the China-US trade row and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's interest rate plan

Hong Kong stocks retreated on Wednesday, hit by concerns about the China-US trade row and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.1 percent, or 26.

45 points to 28,593.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.20 percent, or 5.92 points, to 2,931.69, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.16 percent, or 2.54 points, to 1,574.35.

