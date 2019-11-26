UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With Losses

Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:38 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday on a negative note as investors await fresh details on the China-US trade talks, but Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged on its trading debut

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Tuesday on a negative note as investors await fresh details on the China-US trade talks, but Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged on its trading debut.

The Hang Seng index eased 0.

29 percent, or 79.12 points, to 26,913.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.89 points to 2,907.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.32 percent, or 5.19 points, to 1,605.64.

