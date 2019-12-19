Hong Kong stocks end with losses

Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday, snapping a four-day rally, with investors taking profits following a trade deal-fanned boost while also winding down ahead of the festive break

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday, snapping a four-day rally, with investors taking profits following a trade deal-fanned boost while also winding down ahead of the festive break.

The Hang Seng index slipped 0.

30 percent, or 83.72 points, to 27,800.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended barely moved, inching up 0.02 points to 3,017.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ticked 0.21 percent, or 3.59 points, higher to 1,713.03.