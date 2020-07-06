UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With More Big Gains

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:02 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with more big gains

Hong Kong stocks soared again Monday, tracking a surge in mainland Chinese markets and extending a rally into a fourth day on hopes for the economic recovery from the coronavirus

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks soared again Monday, tracking a surge in mainland Chinese markets and extending a rally into a fourth day on hopes for the economic recovery from the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 3.81 percent, or 966.04 points, to 26,339.16.

