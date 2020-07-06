Hong Kong stocks end with more big gains

Hong Kong stocks soared again Monday, tracking a surge in mainland Chinese markets and extending a rally into a fourth day on hopes for the economic recovery from the coronavirus

The Hang Seng Index rose 3.81 percent, or 966.04 points, to 26,339.16.