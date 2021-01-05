Hong Kong stocks end with more gains

Hong Kong stocks extended gains Tuesday on continued optimism about the economic recovery, while traders also cheered news that the New York Stock Exchange had abandoned plans to delist three state-owned Chinese telecom companies

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks extended gains Tuesday on continued optimism about the economic recovery, while traders also cheered news that the New York Stock Exchange had abandoned plans to delist three state-owned Chinese telecom companies.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.64 percent, or 177.05 points, to 27,649.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.73 percent, or 25.72 points, to 3,528.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.50 percent, or 35.80 points, to 2,422.34.