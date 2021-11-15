UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:52 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with more gains on 15th Nov, 2021

Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, extending a recent winning streak, following a healthy lead from Wall Street and after data showed retail sales in China rose more than expected last month

Hong Kong stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, extending a recent winning streak, following a healthy lead from Wall Street and after data showed retail sales in China rose more than expected last month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.25 percent, or 62.94 points, to 25,390.91.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.16 percent, or 5.80 points, to 3,533.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.19 percent, or 4.77 points, to 2,462.39.

More Stories From Business

