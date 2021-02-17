UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End With More Gains On 17 Feb 2021

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:37 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with more gains on 17 feb 2021

Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher again Wednesday, reversing an early sell-off, boosted by optimism over US stimulus and slowing virus infections

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher again Wednesday, reversing an early sell-off, boosted by optimism over US stimulus and slowing virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.10 percent, or 338.28 points, to 31,084.94.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed until Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Ethiopia reports 665 new COVID-19 cases

11 seconds ago

South Africa's Faf du Plessis retires from Test cr ..

13 seconds ago

Sri Lanka saves last legume from expressway axe

15 seconds ago

55 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

16 seconds ago

Brent Crude Tops $64 Per Barrel First Time Since J ..

11 minutes ago

Osaka v Williams: Australian Open semi-final facts ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.