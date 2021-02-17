Hong Kong Stocks End With More Gains On 17 Feb 2021
Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:37 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher again Wednesday, reversing an early sell-off, boosted by optimism over US stimulus and slowing virus infections.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.10 percent, or 338.28 points, to 31,084.94.