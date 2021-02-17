Hong Kong stocks end with more gains on 17 feb 2021

Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher again Wednesday, reversing an early sell-off, boosted by optimism over US stimulus and slowing virus infections

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.10 percent, or 338.28 points, to 31,084.94.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed until Thursday.