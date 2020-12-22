UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With More Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:44 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with more losses

Hong Kong stocks fell for a third day Tuesday as investors worried about a surge in virus cases, which has overshadowed the passage of a US stimulus package

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 )

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

71 percent, or 187.43 points, to 26,119.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.86 percent, or 63.79 points, to 3,356.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.76 percent, or 40.50 points, to 2,264.48.

