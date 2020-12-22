Hong Kong stocks end with more losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell for a third day Tuesday as investors worried about a surge in virus cases, which has overshadowed the passage of a US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

71 percent, or 187.43 points, to 26,119.25.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.86 percent, or 63.79 points, to 3,356.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.76 percent, or 40.50 points, to 2,264.48.