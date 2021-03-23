UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End With New Losses 23 March 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Hong Kong shares sank on Tuesday, in line with a sell-off in most of Asia, on long-running concerns about inflation and possible interest rate hikes in the future

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares sank on Tuesday, in line with a sell-off in most of Asia, on long-running concerns about inflation and possible interest rate hikes in the future.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.

34 percent, or 387.96 points, to 28,497.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.93 percent, or 31.93 points, to 3,411.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 1.13 percent, or 25.01 points, to 2,197.71.

