Hong Kong Stocks End With Steep Losses 11 November 2019

Hong Kong shares tanked on Monday as the city was gripped by more protests, with at least one person shot by police and much of the transport system shut down

Hong Kong shares tanked on Monday as the city was gripped by more protests, with at least one person shot by police and much of the transport system shut down.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.

62 percent, or 724.59 points, to 26,926.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.83 percent, or 54.21 points, to 2,909.97 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.26 percent, or 37.24 points, to 1,611.44.

