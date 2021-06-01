Hong Kong stocks enjoy further gains

Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday on a healthy note, in line with a rally across most Asian markets, on renewed optimism over the global recovery with US jobs data later in the week in focus

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday on a healthy note, in line with a rally across most Asian markets, on renewed optimism over the global recovery with US jobs data later in the week in focus.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.08 percent, or 316.20 points, to 29,468.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.26 percent, or 9.24 points, to 3,624.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.41 percent, or 9.82 points, to 2,429.57.