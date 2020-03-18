Hong Kong stocks erase early gains to end sharply down

Hong Kong shares suffered an afternoon collapse on Wednesday, reversing a morning rally that had come on the back of massive stimulus pledges from governments looking to soften the impact of the coronavirus

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares suffered an afternoon collapse on Wednesday, reversing a morning rally that had come on the back of massive stimulus pledges from governments looking to soften the impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index sank 4.18 percent, or 971.91 points, to 22,291.82.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.83 percent, or 50.88 points, to 2,728.76 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.55 percent, or 26.49 points, to 1,678.25.