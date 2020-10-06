UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Extend Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:05 PM

Hong Kong stocks extend gains

Hong Kong stocks finished up for the third consecutive trading day Tuesday following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by stimulus hopes and news Donald Trump had left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus last week

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished up for the third consecutive trading day Tuesday following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by stimulus hopes and news Donald Trump had left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 percent, or 212.87 points, to 23,980.65.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Trump Hong Kong Stocks Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Collective Security Treaty Organization Expresses ..

29 seconds ago

Instagram Moves to Label 'State-Controlled Media' ..

30 seconds ago

Realme C2 with Diamond-cut Design now being offere ..

25 minutes ago

Boards directed to ensure transparency in examinat ..

32 seconds ago

EU court says Hungary ban on Soros' college illega ..

34 seconds ago

Most markets rise on stimulus hope, easing uncerta ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.