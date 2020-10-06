Hong Kong Stocks Extend Gains
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:05 PM
Hong Kong stocks finished up for the third consecutive trading day Tuesday following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by stimulus hopes and news Donald Trump had left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus last week
Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished up for the third consecutive trading day Tuesday following a surge on Wall Street fuelled by stimulus hopes and news Donald Trump had left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus last week.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.90 percent, or 212.87 points, to 23,980.65.