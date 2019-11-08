UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Extend Gains At Open

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:11 AM

Hong Kong stocks extend gains at open

Hong Kong, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose at Friday's open following another record lead from Wall Street, fuelled by fresh hopes for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 47.33 points to 27,894.

56, extending its winning streak into a seventh straight day.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.51 percent, or 15.27 points, to 2,993.98 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.56 percent, or 9.33 points, to 1,661.10.

