Hong Kong stocks extend gains in opening trade

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday, extending the previous day's gains, as investors shifted cautiously ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.23 percent, or 62.54 points, to 27,289.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.05 percent, or 1.41 points, to 2,889.03 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.15 percent, or 2.19 points, to 1,504.31.