UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Extend Gains In Opening Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks extend gains in opening trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged up in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday, extending the previous day's gains, as investors shifted cautiously ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.23 percent, or 62.54 points, to 27,289.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.05 percent, or 1.41 points, to 2,889.03 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.15 percent, or 2.19 points, to 1,504.31.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

9 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

10 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

9 hours ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

10 hours ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.