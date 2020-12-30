Hong Kong stocks extend gains with healthy rally

Hong Kong stocks soared more than two percent Wednesday, building on the previous day's gains, as fears over a spike in virus infections were offset by optimism over an economic recovery next year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks soared more than two percent Wednesday, building on the previous day's gains, as fears over a spike in virus infections were offset by optimism over an economic recovery next year.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.18 percent, or 578.62 points, to 27,147.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.05 percent, or 35.42 points, to 3,414.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 1.34 percent, or 30.18 points, to 2,288.56.