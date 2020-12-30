UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Extend Gains With Healthy Rally

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:02 PM

Hong Kong stocks extend gains with healthy rally

Hong Kong stocks soared more than two percent Wednesday, building on the previous day's gains, as fears over a spike in virus infections were offset by optimism over an economic recovery next year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks soared more than two percent Wednesday, building on the previous day's gains, as fears over a spike in virus infections were offset by optimism over an economic recovery next year.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.18 percent, or 578.62 points, to 27,147.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.05 percent, or 35.42 points, to 3,414.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 1.34 percent, or 30.18 points, to 2,288.56.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Ajman Police extends 50 percent discount on traffi ..

5 minutes ago

Football stars thank Dubai for a memorable stay an ..

16 minutes ago

Turkey, US Created Working Group Related to S-400 ..

2 minutes ago

Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times higher than repo ..

2 minutes ago

AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid vaccine approved for use ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai announces packed programme of events for New ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.