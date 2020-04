Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the morning on a strong note Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally on hopes the coronavirus pandemic is easing, and after the city's chief executive said she expects to begin reopening some public spaces.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.77 percent, or 186.28 points, to 24,466.42.