UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Extend Rally With Big Gains

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong stocks extend rally with big gains

Hong Kong, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged on Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally following a strong lead from Wall Street as focus turns to the US presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.

96 percent, or 479.72 points, to 24,939.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.42 percent, or 45.95 points, to 3,271.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.43 percent, or 31.70 points, to 2,255.08.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From

Recent Stories

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

6 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

23 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

23 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to celebrate “Rahmatul Lil ..

31 minutes ago

Huawei established 24th ICT Academy to promote Adv ..

39 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.