Hong Kong stocks extend rally with big gains

Hong Kong, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged on Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally following a strong lead from Wall Street as focus turns to the US presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.

96 percent, or 479.72 points, to 24,939.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.42 percent, or 45.95 points, to 3,271.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.43 percent, or 31.70 points, to 2,255.08.