Hong Kong stocks extend rebound to second day

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished more than three percent higher Thursday, clawing back some of the hefty losses suffered earlier in the week, after Chinese officials sought to soothe concerns about Beijing's recent crackdown on a range of industries.

The Hang Seng Index rose 3.30 percent, or 841.44 points, to 26,315.32.

However, while it extended the previous day's 1.5 percent rally, the index was way off recovering the more than nine percent given up between last Thursday's close and the end of trade Tuesday.

Mainland shares also rallied, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closing up 1.49 percent, or 50.13 points, at 3,411.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 3.07 percent, or 70.97 points, to 2,384.17.