Hong Kong stocks extends gains at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks chalked up more healthy gains at the open on Tuesday after the US said it would no longer designate China a Currency manipulator, further easing tensions between the two ahead of a trade deal signing.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.67 percent, or 194.59 points, to 29,149.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.16 percent, or 5.10 points, to 3,120.67 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.31 percent, or 5.72 points, to 1,828.07.