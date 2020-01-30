UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Fall 2.6% On Virus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:37 PM

Hong Kong stocks fall 2.6% on virus fears

Hong Kong shares closed sharply lower Thursday in a second day of steep losses, with markets concerned over the spread of a new SARS-like virus which has killed 170 people in China

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed sharply lower Thursday in a second day of steep losses, with markets concerned over the spread of a new SARS-like virus which has killed 170 people in China.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 2.6 percent, or 711.50 points, to 26,449.13.

Mainland Chinese markets were still closed for the holidays.

