Hong Kong Stocks Fall At Open

Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks fall at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Monday after investor caution ahead of US-China trade talks and more civil unrest in the financial hub.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.45 percent, or 128.

83 points, to 28.268.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened flat, edging 0.62 points lower to 2,943.92.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, however, was also flat at the open, rising 0.46 points to 1,573.91.

