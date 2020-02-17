UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Fall At Open

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks fall at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday as the death toll from China's new coronavirus jumped and concerns deepened over the potential economic fallout from the epidemic.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.18 percent, or 48.

89 points, to 27,766.71 in early trade.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.27 percent higher, or 7.98 points, at 2,924.99.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened up 0.59 percent, or 10.48 points, at 1,789.91.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Belonging&#039; sheds light on the concept o ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches new strategy focusing on ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives former British Prime ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives IMF Managing Director

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Emirati women&#039;s a ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WBG President explore prospects ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.