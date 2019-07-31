UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Fall At Open Ahead Of GDP Figures

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks fall at open ahead of GDP figures

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell sharply at the open Wednesday ahead of the release of quarterly growth figures in the financial hub and with US-China trade talks under way in Shanghai.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.

02 percent, or 286.09 points, at 28,860.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.27 percent, or 7.94 points, at 2944.40.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.22 percent, or 3.52 points, to open at 1578.55.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Hub Stocks

Recent Stories

Advisory Council for the Arabic Language reviews e ..

9 hours ago

Increase in revenue generation cannot be done at c ..

9 hours ago

"Paigham-e-Pakistan" depicts Islam's narrative on ..

9 hours ago

Govt developing uniform certification regime: Shaf ..

9 hours ago

Zero tolerance policy to be adopted for eradicatio ..

9 hours ago

'Amateur' Capital One hack stuns security communit ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.