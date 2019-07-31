Hong Kong stocks fall at open ahead of GDP figures

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell sharply at the open Wednesday ahead of the release of quarterly growth figures in the financial hub and with US-China trade talks under way in Shanghai.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.

02 percent, or 286.09 points, at 28,860.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.27 percent, or 7.94 points, at 2944.40.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.22 percent, or 3.52 points, to open at 1578.55.