Hong Kong stocks fall further at open

Hong Kong, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday extended the previous day's sharp sell-off following a rout on Wall Street fuelled by inflation concerns, while traders were also keeping a nervous eye on developments in the crisis surrounding property giant China Evergrande.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.10 percent, or 264.72 points, to 23,771.65.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.