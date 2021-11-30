Hong Kong stocks fall further on virus fears

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended with another loss on Tuesday as traders were spooked by concerns about the effect of vaccines on the Omicron strain of Covid.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.58 percent, or 376.98 points, to 23,475.26.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended slightly up, adding 1.19 points to 3,563.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.09 percent, or 2.33 points, to 2,519.27.