Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks sank more than three percent in early trade Friday after China said it plans to push through a national security law for the city, adding to tensions with the US and fuelling fears of fresh civil unrest.

The Hang Seng Index sank 3.14 percent, or 763.53 points, to 23,516.50.