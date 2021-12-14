Hong Kong stocks fall on China property, virus woes

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by continued woes in the Chinese property market and fears over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by continued woes in the Chinese property market and fears over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.

33 percent, or 318.63 points, to 23,635.95.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.53 percent, or 19.56 points, to 3,661.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell by 0.14 percent, or 3.66 points, to 2,558.25.